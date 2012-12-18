Drill a small hole in the center of the coin and wedge a round file in the hole to hold the coin. This gives you a handle to hold while spinning the coin. While spinning the coin on edge, tap the top edge of the coin with a spoon.
Just keep tapping until it's the size you need, then remove the material in the center with a file, dremel, drill etc.
The coin should be rolled on top of an axe head or other metal anvil by holding the file in one hand with the coin attached and rolling it on its edge. With the other hand, hold the spoon so its cupped part is facing the top edge of the coin. Then use it like a hammer. If this description doesn't help, watch a YouTube video on how they do their techniques, then just apply the spoon and file into their technique!
