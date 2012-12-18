Step #1: Next Prev All of the rings shown here were made by tapping the edge of the coin with a spoon for hours.

Step #2: Drill a small hole in the center of the coin and wedge a round file in the hole to hold the coin. This gives you a handle to hold while spinning the coin. While spinning the coin on edge, tap the top edge of the coin with a spoon.

Step #3: Just keep tapping until it's the size you need, then remove the material in the center with a file, dremel, drill etc.

Step #4: These are the only tools I use! The axe head rests on my lap and I spin the coin on top of it while tapping the top of the coin down the center and then both sides. Also, flip the coin around on the round file and tap in both directions. Use files to remove wrinkles as they arise. Use a women's five-stage fingernail file to clean up the ring when it's finished.