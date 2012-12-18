What you’ll need to begin:

  • THE BOX in which your puzzle came (hopefully, with a picture of the completed puzzle on it);
  • A typical 3-in-1 style printer-scanner-copier (with ink, of course);
  • Photo paper (I’d use gloss finish, depending on the puzzle);
  • Microsoft Paint (which is on virtually every computer, new or old, running Windows);
  • A FINE POINT pen (to make it easier to outline, you might just pull the cartridge out of the shell of the pen);
  • A scissors;
  • A piece of CARDBOARD (thickness also depending upon the puzzle);
  • Krazy Glue (brush-on is probably the easiest to use);
  • An X-ACTO knife.