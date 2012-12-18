Step #2: Scanning and Cropping your Puzzle Box
- A preview of the scan of your puzzle box will appear in the open window, after you press the "Preview" button. If you need to CROP your image, look for the squares on the edge of the dash-lines that appear around the image; and then simply drag these to cut off everything but the puzzle.
- In the example: you can see that I had a circular puzzle; and in fact, part of the box image was also just a tad too big for the scan surface to capture entirely. Again, what is more important really, is that you get a good scan of the area of the puzzle that you need to duplicate (in my case, it was the woman's knee). Even still, I cropped my scan to just the edge of the puzzle, as best I could.
- Likely, your puzzle box image is small by comparison; which means, you're going to need to ENLARGE the scanned image you create. Before we accomplish this though, let's make sure everything remains proportionate, in the next step...
Step #3: Measurement via the Attributes Tool
- A nifty feature that comes as part of the Paint program, is the "Attributes" tool, found under the IMAGE menu. Selecting this will give precise measures of your scan, in any of three units (inches, centimeters, or pixels, if you prefer).
- Again, in my example: note that the my "width" and "height" dimensions ought to match (because it's a circular puzzle, and ought to have a diameter equal to either measurement), though they do not. This is simply on account of my box image being larger than the scan surface of my 3-in-1. And as such: I need to account for the missing area, before I can go any further. MEASURE the dimensions of your box image with a RULER, if necessary.
- If need be also, in your own case: entering a number in either "width" or "height" will simply extend the area of the scan without distorting the picture. A blank white area will then appear in place of any missing part of the scan image. Do this to match the real-life dimensions of your puzzle box image.
- Once again: the result is likely a smaller image; but only now at least it is proportionate to the full-scale puzzle. You are now ready to dilate the image, in the next step...
Step #4: Making a Proportionate Image of Equal Size
- Make a note of the actual dimensions of the completed puzzle (usually found on the front or side of the box). Then, go back to the IMAGE menu on the task bar, and select "Stretch and Skew."
- In the entry fields for "Horizontal" and "Vertical", you can enter a number either larger than 100%, or smaller (100% being the size of the image, as it currently appears on screen; and a number either greater or lesser than 100, enlarging or reducing its size, respectively). Determining what percentage to enter requires a little math...
- My puzzle, for example, ought to be = 19.5 inches across. However, my scan is only = 9.47 inches across⎯so the scan image obviously has to be enlarged! DIVIDING these two numbers (the ACTUAL PUZZLE Dimension ÷ the SCAN IMAGE Dimension) provides us with a useful RATIO.
- Mathematically speaking: a ratio can be expressed as a decimal number; which, in turn, can be expressed as a percentage. So the scheme is: convert our RATIO ➙ to a DECIMAL ➙ to a PERCENTAGE.
- TO ENLARGE THE SCAN: the greater number is written on top in the ratio (which is the same as the larger number being entered into a calculator 1st)... 19.5 / 9. 47 ➙ 19.5 ÷ 9. 47 = 2.0591341077085533262935586061246. Or ≈ 2.06 ➙ 206%.
- So that means, in my case, I have to plug the number 206, in each of the "Stretch" entry fields for "Horizontal" and "Vertical" %. Doing so will enlarge my scan image to match the actual dimensions of the completed puzzle. Yay! :)
- If instead, you need to reduce the scan size: the greater number would be written as the bottom of the ratio (which is same as that number being entered into a calculator 2nd); and then divided as before. Once you have your decimal figure, always move your decimal point TWICE to the right (which is the same as multiplying by 100, to form a percent). Round to the nearest whole percent.
Pingback: How to mend things | Not all about me()