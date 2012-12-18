Admit it, you’ve got something to hide. There’s gotta be some little secret private thing you keep stashed in the back of a drawer or deeply sandwiched between your mattress and box spring — perhaps you’ve even got it stowed in some elaborate cubby that requires a stepladder and a screwdriver to access.
Maybe the goods aren’t against the law, and maybe they wouldn’t reap much at a pawnshop, but if it’s special enough to keep under wraps, that’s reason enough to give it a proper hiding place. Consider this stylish, recycled book stash.
