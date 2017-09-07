As you are likely already aware, hobby drone technology has been a boon to low-cost aerial video production. Amateur and pros alike are using relatively inexpensive drones and small, lightweight HD cameras to shoot some amazing video footage from the air. You don’t have to think very hard to imagine what time, equipment, and expense was involved in getting aerial video before the advent of the hobby drone.

But, of course, you first have to get your camera onto your drone. Because small, low-cost drones are not really made to carry payloads, weight considerations, and how the payload will greatly shorten battery life, become serious considerations when mounting a camera to a drone.

The folks at DIY 3D Tech are constantly experimenting with different ways of getting the most from drones used in video production. In that effort, they have designed and 3D printed a mount that allows a DJI Spark drone to carry a GoPro camera.

DIY 3D Tech writes:

With the success of our 808 Key-chain version we decided to move up with an under hung GoPro style mount and what do you know, it worked! So we went BIG and flew a 360 deg camera weighing in at a mighty 100 grams! Now your battery life will drop like a brick carrying such a load so again be careful! Note: fly this is at you risk, and remember, safety first. I have flown this and it works, however, no promises. Also don’t fly over people or property with this…

You can access the print files for this mount on Thingiverse here. You can also see test video footage and other drone video production tips, tricks, and hacks videos on DIY 3D Tech’s Video Drone YouTube channel here.

[H/t Adafruit blog]