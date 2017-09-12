Name: Sam Laturi

Home: Mequon, Wisconsin

Day Job: Blacksmith

How did you get started making?

I have always had a love for anything mechanical, whether it’s a spinning wheel from the 1800’s or a modern jet engine. As a kid, I loved taking things apart to see how they worked. I wasn’t the greatest at putting them back together though, because I was rather destructive. As I got older, I learned to take things apart and copy them, so I could not only put them back together, but restore them to what they once were. That’s what I do now as a blacksmith.

What type of maker would you classify yourself as?

Focused. Sure, I dabble in laser cutters and electronics and clay and robotics, but I always come back to metalworking.

What’s your favorite thing you’ve made?

A couple of Lobos, zombie killing tools as described in the book World War Z. Those were so much work, but so much fun!

What’s something you’d like to make next?

Canister Damascus bracelets. All those little bits and pieces of recycled steel fusing together to make beautiful jewelry, now that’s just neat!

Any advice for people reading this?

Never stop learning; read, watch, explore. It’s an amazing world we live in!

What will you be sharing at Maker Faire Milwaukee?

I will be doing blacksmithing demonstrations while giving historical and technical information, answering questions, and telling some amusing stories I’ve gathered over the years.

Sam will be showing off his blacksmithing skills at Maker Faire Milwaukee, which is happening September 23 & 24, 2017 at the Expo Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.

