Names: Jason, Jamie, and Liberty Kratz-Gullickson

Home: Beaver Dam, Wisconsin

Day Jobs: Jamie is a retired Executive Director for a domestic violence shelter and program, who currently homeschools and helps out at the YMCA. Jason is a Platform Consultant for Propeller Health. Liberty is a homeschool sophomore.

How did you get started making?

Jason started making by working on computers with his dad and grampa back before most people knew what computers were.

Jamie started making in high school art class, loving the opportunity to get her hands dirty.

Liberty started making props, costumes, and special effects make up for conventions.

“While we all still enjoy our maker foundations best, we learn from each other and form a pretty spectacular team. Making in our family is as much a staple as family dinners.”

What type of maker would you classify yourself as?

Jason describes himself as a traditional DIY-er.

Jamie thinks the trio are a Family of Makers for Social Good.

Liberty describes herself as a character maker, favoring drawing, writing, and special effects make up.

What’s your favorite thing the you’ve made?

“Our standard answer is Liberty, but aside from living, breathing humans, I love our tree house project and Jamie loves our epic Halloweens. Liberty says her next project is always her favorite.”

What’s something you’d like to make next?

Jason wants to build an electric vehicle.

Jamie wants to build a low budget, off-grid tiny house.

Liberty wants to learn to sculpt and cast prosthetics.

Any advice for people reading this?

Jason says: “Don’t wait for permission to start making stuff. Even if you don’t know everything, just start. You will figure it out.”

Jamie says: “Time for making is under appreciated as family time. None of us have all the skills to take on any of our large scale projects alone. By leaning on each others’ strengths, we create both some pretty amazing things and all the memories that go with them.”

Liberty says: “Keep making stuff even if people say it’s stupid.”

Jason, Jamie, and Liberty will be showing off DONOR 1 at Maker Faire Milwaukee, which is happening September 23 & 24, 2017 at the Expo Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.

