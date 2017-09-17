Combat Ready Arthropod

These spider-like robots can be programmed for combat! – Jordan Ramée

This cute little hexapod can be programmed with scratch, which is awesome for classrooms. The price isn’t horrible either. – Caleb Kraft

Motorized Standing Desk

Standing desks are becoming more and more popular. As they should! They are a healthy alternative. Commercial versions tend to be on the expensive side though. Unperturbed, drivenbyentropy, a creator on imgur, built a fully motorized standing desk that can raise or lower itself. It’s pretty impressive. The desk didn’t cost all that much to build either, and drivenbyentropy built the desk in under 72 hours.

Makers on a Mission

Matthew Dalton describes Maker Share as an “online community… [that] at its heart, [is a] story-telling platform.” Have you set up your own Maker Share account yet? What are you waiting for? Now is the perfect time to start posting your projects (especially with World Maker Faire New York coming up), and start sharing your knowledge with other makers in pursuit of solving the problems outlined in the Maker Missions.