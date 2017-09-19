From Singapore to the USA and all around Europe, Edible Innovations profiles food makers that engage in improving the global food system at every stage, from production to distribution to eating and shopping. Join us as we explore the main trends in the industry from a maker perspective. Chiara Cecchini of Future Food Institute — an ecosystem with a strong educational core that promotes food innovation as a key tool to tackle the great challenges of the future — introduces you to the faces, stories, and experiences of food makers around the globe. Check back on Tuesdays and Thursdays for new installments.

Food makers: it is time to go to New York!

Part science fair, part county fair, and part something entirely new, Maker Faire is the perfect place for our food makers to expose their work and explore what’s happening around them. After our wonderful Californian experience last May in San Mateo, the Future Food Makers Space will once again be brought to life on the East Coast.

Here are seven of the food makers that will be in attendance!

Farming Food Makers

Ethan Frisch

Ethan Frisch is an activist entrepreneur focused on issues of food innovation and fair supply chains. Starting as a pastry chef and international aid worker, he has since gone on to found a spice company called Burlap & Barrel. Burlap & Barrel sources from small spice farms from around the world. It brings amazing pieces to American homes as well as support global entrepreneurial spice farmers. Ethan was also the co-founder and Executive Chef of Guerrilla Ice Cream, a nonprofit politically-inspired ice cream cart. As a humanitarian aid worker, he worked with NGOs, including the Aga Khan Foundation in Afghanistan and Doctors Without Borders, on the Syrian/Jordanian border. He’s definitely a great maker to speak with at Maker Faire!

Vivian T. Lee

Vivian T. Lee is a graduate student in Parson’s Design and Technology program. Her goal is to create works that combine storytelling and technology. For this reason, she created milk’Em. milk’Em is a physical play experience that is inspired by Olive You. In the comic, there are cows that make fresh ice cream on a underground terrarium farm/ice cream shop. This is a commentary on the mistreatment of factory farm animals and the current state of food production.

Stephen Ritz

Stephen Ritz is an award winning teacher and founder of Green Bronx Machine. He and his students have grown over 40,000 pounds of vegetables. Green Bronx Machine is building and featuring an onsite vertical farm with Tower Garden technology that allows food to be grown anywhere regardless of the season, helping to save 90% of the water and space needed for regular farming. Stephen seeks to change students’ outcomes through agriculture with his school-based model of engaging minds.

Swing by Zone 3 in Maker Depot to have the chance to meet his team!

Elaine Kung

Elaine Kung is a New Yorker and environmental engineer who graduated from the MIT Media Lab, where she was involved in the first stages of the Open Ag project. She combines a scientific background with an art education. Her interest in indoor farming and passion for the open source movement inspired her to create +farm. +farm is a DIY, open source, modular hydroponic vertical farm that enables anyone to build a small farm at home. Elaine and her team will be showcasing the vertical farming machine at Maker Faire New York.

Other Types of Food Makers

Edwin Murichu

Edwin Murichu is a young maker who is passionate about 3D printing. “I like to experiment and print with different materials,” he says. For the Maker Faire New York, he designed and built a chocolate 3D printer that shapes chocolate instead of plastic.

Victoria Gregory and Gabe Alba

And eventually, if you’re walking through our Future of Food Zone, you will bump into Victoria Gregory and Gabe Alba. These two friends and makers studied Mechanical Engineering together at MIT, both being focused on product development and machine shops. Six months ago, they designed, developed, and manufactured their latest dorm-room invention, Coffee Cookie. Coffee Cookie is a portable, rechargeable device that keeps your to-go coffee hot. Easy to use and transport, Victoria and Gabe are now ready to present their prototype at Maker Faire New York.

And you, are you ready to come out and discover the newest food innovation prototypes with us?

All of these, and many more presentations will be happening the weekend of September 23 and 24th. Get your tickets now to make sure you don’t miss out on any of the awesome stuff that will be happening!