Hey Makers! For almost a decade Ladyada & I have been part of Maker Faire in some way, from helping to launch the first ones, to coordinating a lot of activity online and off. One of the challenges has been trying to use some type of app to coordinate meet ups which often happen randomly, at the last minute, or in a way that makes it a difficult to help the folks that are actually attending a Maker Faire meet up with each other.

Adafruit will be doing some meet ups, give aways, talks, and more at World Maker Faire NYC -THE WEEKEND- so here’s what we’re doing this year, JOIN US!

Visit the Adafruit Discord server and stop in to the #events channel, mention @community helpers and let them know you’ll be attending Maker Faire this weekend, they’ll then add you to the #world-maker-faire channel.

That’s it!

You’ll be able to get real-time messages 24/7, coordinate together and more. We’re providing this for anyone who wants to use it, it does not need to be Adafruit related at all. It’s a safe, moderated chat server with community helpers, bots’ to keep the language nice, as a community member said “The Adafruit Discord Server is like a 24/7/365 hackerspace you can bring your granddaughter to.”

We have a handy blog post and a video if you need help navigating the app, works on devices and desktop, most folks will have their phones at Maker Faire.

And as a matter of full disclosure, we’re sponsoring Maker Faire too.

We’ll see you digitally and physically this weekend!