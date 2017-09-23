Today at World Maker Faire New York, Massimo Banzi took stage to unveil two new Arduino boards, the long-range radio (LoRa)-equipped MKR WAN 1300 and the cellular-capable MKR GSM 1400.

The boards come in with the smaller MKR form factor that Arduino has been utilizing of late, measuring 67.64 x 25mm. The company says they also offer low power consumption, making them useful for applications such as environmental monitoring, tracking, agriculture, energy monitoring and home automation.

Both boards use the Atmel SAM D21 microcontroller, featuring a 32-bit ARM Cortex-M0+ processor, 256KB Flash memory and 32KB SRAM.The MKR GSM 1400 provides global 2G and 3G connectivity via an integrated u-blox module. The MKR WAN 1300 features a Murata LoRa module and can be powered by AA or AAA batteries or an external 5V USB, and can switch between power sources.

They’re both available for pre-order now.