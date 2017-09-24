Safe for the Whole Family

Sugru, the company responsible for the world’s first mouldable glue that sticks to pretty much anything, just released a brand new formula that’s both family-safe and skin-friendly. The company hopes this new formula will get younger people fixing and making things.

Both versions of the glue will remain on the market; the major difference between the two is that the new formula will allow children (ages eight and up) to use the glue without adult supervision. The new glue launched on September 20th, and is currently available for purchase on Sugru’s website in packs of three.

Join Us from the Comfort of Your Living Room

World Maker Faire New York may be coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean that it’s winding down. There’s still so much to see and do! If you weren’t able to make it to the Faire this year, you can experience all the event had to offer through the eyes of our editorial staff via the Make: Live Blog.

We also have a live stream set up that’s capturing the projects, presentations, and creators at World Maker Faire as they appear. Check that out if you haven’t already!

Building a Smarter Home

As smart as homes are getting these days, we believe that they can get even smarter! If you agree, take part in our connected home challenge. We’re asking creators to design and submit smart-home innovations. They can be anything from security to assistive technology to energy management. The creator(s) of the best design will receive a trip to CES 2018 in Las Vegas, where they’ll get to show off their project within the Z-Wave Alliance Smart Home Pavilion. Pretty cool, huh?