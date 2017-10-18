The United States treasury has been talking about updating our paper currency for quite some time. Most countries around the world regularly update their money to incorporate different designs, act as a security precaution against counterfeiters, and honor people from their culture. In 2016, it was announced that Harriet Tubman would be residing on the new $20 bill.

The front of the new $20 will bear the portrait of Harriet Tubman, whose life was dedicated to fighting for liberty. pic.twitter.com/8lAEkoD78p — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) April 20, 2016

Since then, there’s been some back-and-forth and a lot of drama and now the future of the homage to Tubman is in question.

In their never ending persuit of honoring important women in history, Adafruit has released a tutorial on how to make fancy stamps to place Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill right now.

Your first reaction might be to think that it is illegal to modify currency like this, but as it turns out, it isn’t. It is illegal to make the bill unusable, but stamping a face on it does not do that.

In typical Adafruit fashion, there is a full tutorial with detailed instructions on how to make your own stamp with whatever face you choose.

It isn’t as easy as simply printing the face you want. While that might work to some degree, the material isn’t really suited for holding ink well. Instead, they’ve chosen to print the stamp and create a mold. This way, they can make a rubber stamp that will provide consistent results.