Building anything, especially something critical that’s needed quickly, is a messy endeavor. And I mean a disorienting-humiliating-might-get-a-little-poop-on-you-kind-of-messy. Makers will attest to this. That’s why we shower at night, not in the morning (#showeratnight). Talking about what to do or make is a lot different than actually DOING IT. Doing it gets hands bloodied by 3D print removal tools, fingers crazy-glued together, arms weirdly sunburned by welding, and laptops thrown across rooms when the code won’t compile FOR THE 3,000TH TIME!

But doing it gets it done.

I have started receiving ideas and concepts for the humanitarian tech challenges inspired by what I recently saw during my short trip to the Caribbean. Some of the responders mentioned existing tech that might be off-the-shelf, or provided detailed approaches to solving the problems, or wondered why these are still pervasive problems if solutions are already out there.

In short, it doesn’t matter if the problem has been previously solved or the tech already exists. The people suffering in the Caribbean don’t have the solution. And that’s it.

We can talk about how some of the existing solutions aren’t optimized for these conditions or that they are too expensive for donors to purchase and send in bulk. I can sermonize about how I believe we should NOT be bringing in solutions but rather teaching people how to build the tech themselves, thereby creating a sense of empowerment and ownership in the recovery process — maybe even creating a few small businesses along the way. We can design-think/whiteboard/simulate the greatest inventions of all time to solve all the humanitarian problems (cue crescendoing music).

But doing it gets it done.

And the survivors in the Caribbean need people who want to do it. They need makers.

So please feel free to tell me the ways these problems can be solved, as the dialogue can be revelatory. But what actually helps is a solution I can throw on a plane and take to the disaster area. I don’t care if you bought it or made it as long as the people who need it can use it to recover.

Now, that that’s been dealt with, I want to address a new challenge: Replacement Parts. The story begins soon after we debarked the plane in St. Thomas. Within hours of traveling around the island we were being asked to repair and make generator parts. Immediately after the hurricanes hit, people quickly tried to restore power to hospitals and other critical infrastructure that rely on generators. However, these generators are often under-serviced and over-tasked. Parts frequently wear out and break, parts that are generally made from metal.