We’re just opening the gates at Maker Faire Calgary! There are so many amazing things to see here, this weekend is going to be so much fun. Keep your eyes on this post as I’ll be updating it all weekend with pictures, links, and interviews with makers.

I’ll post the newest stuff at the top, so refresh often!

This electric motorcycle was built as a school project at University of Calgary. The blue bike body here is mostly custom fiberglass and the drive system is all built by the students. This display isn’t operational at the Faire (the batteries were out) but I did get to see some of the molds they were using for the new carbon fiber version their working on. The team doing the build are roughly 20 members. What a cool project to do at school.

As usual, the Nerdy Derby was instantly packed. People love building their own little cars to race on the down hill track.

Sean Kelly was showing me his cool robot. It can let you dial in and be at home when you’re away. You could drive around, check stuff out, and talk to people!

The front doors just opened and the crew is busy making t-shirts! They’re finishing up shirts for the crew and then they’ll start letting makers do their own screen printing.

I got to grab Dale before he was pulled into discussions with teachers. Here’s a quick run around to get the lay of the land. More details coming soon!