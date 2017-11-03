The first iteration of the giant mechanical iris in my home turned out to be somewhat pointless in its current position. The room who’s temperature it was supposed to help regulate had too many windows for the iris to really make a difference. It was sitting there, only being used when I showed it off to friends. When one of the leaves broke, I decided it was time to re-think the design. and location.

I have a 2nd story room with an access panel for getting furniture and things in place. This access panel was disguised as a giant orange block of color. I thought that I could replace this with the iris for an interesting visual piece.

I was obviously inspired by the cupola on the international space station as well as the millennium falcon, and the B-29 bomber from which the falcon was inspired.