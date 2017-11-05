Touch Screen Table

The idea for a touch screen table isn’t new, but Jean Perardel’s design is one of the best I’ve seen. Perardel build his own touch screen on a TV, before installing it into a table. The craftsmanship is pretty spot on, and I love the gamer Pac-Man theme. I wouldn’t mind making this myself.

Lego Wheeler

Robotics educator and LEGO builder Yoshihito Isogawa built a mechanum-wheeled rover out of Legos. Each wheel consists of 12 smaller rubber tires angled at 45 degrees, making the rover surprisingly agile. It certainly has more mobility than most DIY rovers I’ve seen.

DIY Electric Longboard

Electric longboards can be pretty expensive. Not wanting to pay too much out of pocket, Conor Patrick converted an existing board into an electric powered version at a fraction of the cost. It’s worth noting that a few of the parts for his board are 3D printed, so, if you want to use Patrick’s instructions, know that this process will only be cheaper if you already own a longboard and a 3D printer.