Ahmet Akif Kaya wanted to control the light switches in his house from his smartphone, so he built a system that incorporates an Arduino, Bluetooth module, and servo to do just that! The system has a working range of 30 meters (approximately 10 feet). It’s a nifty little device, and certainly cheaper to build than the smart devices you’ll find online.

Kaya’s build is also a little bit more accessible than your typical Maker Share project, as he publishes his work in both English and Turkish.