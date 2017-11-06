Rochester is the third most populous city in New York State after New York City and Buffalo. The city limits document a population of around 210,000 residents and a population of nearly 1.1 million people within the area. It was originally nicknamed the “Flour City” due to the flour mills along the Genesee River, but later changed to the “Flower City” due to the blossoming lilacs that are celebrated in the city each year.

The city is best known for being the home to George Eastman, founder of Kodak, Susan B. Anthony, Frederick Douglas, home to the National Toy Hall of Fame, and the Garbage Plate (a delicious combo of mac salad, home fries, 2 hamburger patties, and a signature meat sauce).

Makerspaces

Sightseeing

The Strong National Museum of Play – home to both the National Toy Hall of Fame and the Video Game Hall of Fame, the museum is filled with hands-on activities all focused on every form of play.

Rochester Museum & Science Center – our local science museum that has embraced the maker movement with their Invention Center, their Musical Tesla Coils, and displays of historical makers in the region

Wall Therapy – community focused murals spread throughout the city. Has brought in local, national, and international artists to the city

George Eastman Museum – world’s foremost museum of photography and cinema located on the historic estate of George Eastman, the founder of Eastman Kodak.

Memorial Art Gallery – our local art museum that often brings in makers who want to share their hidden passions.

High Falls – located within the city limits, it’s one of three waterfalls on the Genesee River



Makery Events

Where to Get Materials

Metal:

Wood:

Art Supplies:

Craft Supplies:

Electronics & Hobbyist Stores:

Game Makers Boom

Over the last 4 years, the indie game developer industry has exploded in Rochester, mostly thanks to efforts from Roc Game Dev and MAGIC Center at RIT, home of the Empire State Development-designated Upstate Region Interactive Technologies Hub. There are approximately 40-50 indie video game developers in addition to another 10 board game creators. With this explosion, we’ve seen a festival sprout up just around the game industry, and have had new games demoed every year at the Rochester Mini Maker Faire. Rochester is a city where we play by making.