Hannah Edge, a student maker from Dublin, California, has asthma. “As an asthmatic,” she said, “I found it difficult to keep track of my respiratory health with only a peak flow meter. I noted that most hospital spirometers were costly and not portable.” Deciding to build her own, she developed a compact spirometer that merged the old with new technologies, like 3D printing.

She made sure to make her spirometer portable as well, citing a hospital’s spirometer’s need to connect directly to a computer as a huge flaw. Edge’s spirometer connects to Android devices and saves the user’s information in a Cloud server, allowing the user to take the device with them and use it anywhere. You can find more information on Edge’s project on Maker Share.

