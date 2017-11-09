Many of us have probably heard of the tales of the poor 3D printer that got unboxed at school only to sit unused because the staff didn’t have any planned activities for it. MakerBot is hoping to remedy that with their Educator’s Guidebook.

You can go download the pdf for free and check it out. Though the parts explaining the printer anatomy are obviously about MakerBot machines, there are 9 lesson plans that will both work for any device and showcase different design principles. There are also useful tips and tricks for running a printer in a classroom. Might not be a bad idea to at least print it out and have it handy.