Andy Pugh is a UK science and physics teacher. On his channel Physics Mad, he covers the mysteries and wonders of the physical world in hopes of inspiring students (of all ages).

On his channel Tales from the Tinkerage, from his tiny 60 sq. ft. workshop, Andy covers well… his “tinkerage,” the various puttering projects he does for fun, repair and maintenance, and to organize and optimize his teeny-tiny workshop.

Here are a couple of his videos to give you some flavor of his content: