James Bruton, the brilliant UK maker who wields CAD software and his 3D printer like a magic wand and a summoning circle, is working that magic again with a series in which he’s building an electric skateboard inspired by Batman’s Bat Tumbler vehicle.

There are two videos in the series so far. I love watching James’ videos. I always feel like I’m a few brain-wrinkles smarter after I’ve done so.

James does such an exemplary job of laying out the design problems, working his way toward solutions, pointing out failures and fixes, and then celebrating the final product.