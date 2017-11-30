Name: Celeste Flores

Home town: Moreno Valley, CA

Makerspace: The Crucible, Oakland CA

Day job: Blacksmith

How did you get started making?

I went to a school for Fine Art where I was introduced to an anvil and a hammer. My teacher encouraged me, but reminded me that I was at an art school, so if I wanted to learn blacksmithing, I should go to The Crucible. I ended up taking classes in 2010 and got very involved with the organization.









What type of maker would you classify yourself as?

I would say I’m a creative entrepreneur. My interest began in fine art, but I am currently building a business that does architectural and ornamental ironwork.

What’s one of your favorite things you’ve made?

My first stair rail (seen below). It launched my business, and I have had steady work ever since then.



What is something you’d like to make but haven’t yet?

I would love to make an ornate architectural piece with a really unique theme. Like one based on space or geometry; something super specific and geeky. I love blending my creativity with another person’s vision. I think it would be so much fun to dive into a new subject matter that’s beyond researching a specific style or period of home decor.

Any advice for people reading this?

Enjoy the challenge of making, whether it’s making your own business or learning a new technique. And don’t worry about being slower, or weaker, or less skilled than others. Just keep doing it.





