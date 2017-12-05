Every time I look at projects for building your own workbenches, storage racks and cabinets, and other shop furnishings, I quickly get intimidated by what looks like a lot of work and I quickly find myself moving on to look at the relatively inexpensive benches and carts available at Harbor Freight. So, I was heartened to see this project, from Instructables staffer Seamster, for creating a sturdy 3-drawer workbench from a piece of old solid-core door and some 2x4s. This project looks approachable enough that anyone can tackle it, regardless of skill-level and available tools.

You can see the full Instructable here.