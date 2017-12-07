Hedy Lamarr is a fascinating woman, and this documentary is a peek into the complexity that comes with being famous as both a beautiful movie star and a brilliant scientist. Now recognized as the wonderful mind behind technologies used in bluetooth and the beginnings of WiFi, Lamarr faced difficulties when trying to get credit for her accomplishments. This documentary tells that story.
Limor “Ladyada” Fried, founder and brain behind Adafruit, interviewed Alexandra Dean, the director of this film:
Limor Fried: Hey everybody! It’s Ladyada! I’m interviewing Alexandra Dean, the director of a new film that just came out, Bombshell. I saw the movie, it was amazing. Thank you Alexandra!
Alexandra Dean: Thank you even more. This is a special, special treat for me. I interviewed you 6 years ago. And that interview was part of what inspired me to make this film.
LF: That’s so cool. It must be so amazing to see this film out. It’s out! It’s done!
AD: It is. It really is. We have a joke in my family: I didn’t have a daughter, I had two sons. And everyone calls Hedy my daughter. I’m like, go on, Hedy, walk.