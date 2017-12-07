Hedy Lamarr is a fascinating woman, and this documentary is a peek into the complexity that comes with being famous as both a beautiful movie star and a brilliant scientist. Now recognized as the wonderful mind behind technologies used in bluetooth and the beginnings of WiFi, Lamarr faced difficulties when trying to get credit for her accomplishments. This documentary tells that story.

Limor “Ladyada” Fried, founder and brain behind Adafruit, interviewed Alexandra Dean, the director of this film: