Bob Kat proves that you don’t need a bunch of fancy tech to put together a robot. A lot of the stuff we throw away can actually be repurposed into a project. He found the tongue depressors that he used for this build in a dusty old box that was stored away in overstock. The rest of the bot came from the trash. “I sourced 90% of the materials for this robot from junk I found in the garage,” Kat said. “Though, I do work at a robot shop, so our garage might have different junk than yours.”

You can grab the full material list and build instructions for this cute little bot on Bob Kat’s Maker Share project page. He says that the entire process won’t take very long (1-3 hours tops), so this might be a fun and easy project to do with your kid one weekend afternoon.

