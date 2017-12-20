If you are a maker who is always trying to get the most out of your 3D printer, E3D may have just made your holiday wishes come true. Today the British company known for making high end 3D printer hot ends and extruders, announced a new member to their Titan family of extruders, the Titan Aqua. The Aqua is E3D’s first liquid cooled extruder for better cooling even in heated environments. To help keep things cool, E3D is also offering a liquid cooling kit with a high volume low noise fan. If you already have a liquid cooling system for a computer, the Aqua is compatible with most existing PC cooling systems.

Since the Aqua is part of E3D’s titan family, the Aqua is fully compatible with all the V6’s nozzles and heat blocks including the high temp plated copper versions. This will give users a lot of options for configuring their Aqua to suit their needs. If you are running straight PLA, the Aqua is probably overkill for your needs but for users who want to print with PEEK and other engineering filaments, the Aqua may be a cool accessory.