Bob Clagett always does such an impressive job with his project videos. He patiently and clearly outlines the projects, carefully runs through the steps, offers tips and templates, and includes extensive project notes in the video description with links.

In this project, Bob needed to raise the speakers on his desk closer to ear height. He decided to design and build two small wooden stands and to design them in such a way that they are stylish and sturdy, can be accomplished by beginner and experienced shopsmiths alike, and can also be achieved with whatever tools you have on hand.

While Bob shows you the project being executed with 3D modeling and a full complement of shop tools (table saw, band saw, jointer, belt sander, etc), he also takes the time to explain and even show ways of accomplishing the same thing with fewer, simpler tools. He also offers lots of useful tips in his videos and this one is no exception.

If you recently got gifted some shop tools, or are otherwise new to woodworking, and want to start off with a decent bang for your buck basic project, this is a great project to look into. And Bob has other clever, basic projects on his channel if you’re not in the market for speaker stands.