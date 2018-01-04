Most video game products are designed with able-bodied two handedness in mind. The Joy-Con controllers for the Nintendo Switch are definitely guilty of that. However, not every player fits that mold, as there are plenty of gamers with motion disabilities. Good thing that there are plenty of makers who are ensuring that all activities are more accessible for all.

One such maker, Julio Vazquez, said:

While looking for inspiration [for MyMiniFactory’s Nintendo Switch accessories contest], I came across this article in Gamer for Granted, in which the author made a valid complaint about Nintendo’s disregard to address the needs of gamers with motion disabilities. This sparked my interest for developing adapters that could help players enjoy Nintendo Switch games by taking advantage of the console’s modular nature. The fact that the Joy-Cons can be used as two different controls, or two haves of a single controller, allows me to make adapters that can be suitable to covering different motion issues without the need to disassemble them.

Vasquez first prototype would hold a Joy-Con in place and make it easier for players to press every button.

However, not content with the design, he expanded on his idea in a second prototype.

From here, he would create his third and final design. It’s simple to print and allows a player to grasp a pair of Joy-Cons and reach every button with only one hand. And unlike his second design, which is more suited to right handed players, this third design can be used by either hand.

For more details on Vasquez’s Joy-Con adapter and the process by which he arrived at his final result, check out his Maker Share page.

