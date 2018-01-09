Porgs, the latest adorable thing from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, are everywhere. They’re filling my Facebook stream, toppling my Twitter, and overflowing YouTube. You may say your sick of them and be shouting all over social media that they’re nothing more than a corporate ploy to sell a toy, but we know that you secretly find them adorable.

What better way to give in to that incredible heart tugging design (without paying the toy industry) than by making your own adorable porgs?

Here are a few ways to make your own:

Foam Carving

Carving a porg from foam will make a horrible mess, but, as you can see below, the results are totally worth it. Adding a tin layer of fur really helps add to the cuddly factor. ZonzonZonbi’s tutorial is clearly explained and easy to follow.

3D Pen Art

This one may not quite be as furry and soft, but the effort that went into it is incredible. This is a 3D Printing pen sculpture that really pulls off the look of the porg perfectly. Cudos to Sequena for sticking to it, making things with a 3d printing pen is harder than it looks!

Doll House Plushie

Easily my favorite one from this group, “My Froggy Stuff” goes all out and makes a full Star Wars themed room for a doll house. This includes tiny Star Wars bed spreads and, you guessed it, an itty bitty porg. You could totally scale up this design for a full sized stuffed animal if you wanted, but I think a pocket full of tiny porgs might just be my goal for this month.

3D Printing

Thingiverse is already fully infested. Porgs everywhere. Here are a few of the nicer models.

Sitting Porg by Bazookaplasma

Porg by LadyDretza

Screaming Porg by LadyDretza

I actually saw this one appear in our office courtesy of our Executive Editor, Mike Senese.