We head into 2018 with a great new issue of Make:. Our cover story is a wonderful profile about Shenzhen, China-based maker Naomi Wu, aka @realsexycyborg, and accompanied by profiles of other inspiring makers from that region. You can get the PDF of the article via the pop-up on this page.
Print and digital subscribers will receive Vol. 61 starting this week, and newsstand buyers will be able to purchase it later this month. Our advice: grab a subscription to get early access to every issue and never miss an article.
Here’s the TOC from the issue — there’s something for everyone. Enjoy!
Reader Input 06
Notes from readers like you.
Welcome: Culture and Creativity 07
Traveling around the world, it’s clear that making transcends borders.
Made on Earth 08
Backyard builds from around the globe.
FEATURES
Fighting Disasters 14
Extreme circumstances require extreme making.
Reality Check 18
Make VR your own with these DIY builds.
Maker ProFile: Tipping the Scale 20
Scott Miller’s manufacturing insights, and Dragon Innovation’s next move.
DRONES
3D Printed Micro FPV Quadcopter 22
This flyweight racer is fast, first-person, and fearless fun to fly.
Doctoring Drones 28
Let your imagination take flight with toy-inspired quad builds.
DIY Drone Recovery Parachute 29
Sensors determine if your aircraft’s in trouble and return it safely..
SHENZHEN STANDOUTS
Cyborg and the sino:bit 30
Naomi Wu creates China’s first certified Open Source Hardware project.
Inside Edition 36
Shenzhen’s locals leverage the region’s assets to advance its global maker leadership. Featuring Vicky Xie, Shirley Feng, Lin Jie (aka 00), Lit Liao, and Carrie Leung.
Shenzhen Goes Pro 42
Maker Faire returns to the city with a new venue and a pro theme.
PROJECTS
Rainbow Lightbox 46
Build a color quantizer out of mylar and scotch tape.
Text a Treat 52
This system dispenses snacks and sends a pic of your pooch, all via SMS.
Robot-Ready Radar 56
An ultrasonic sensor and a single servo let your bot sense its surroundings for less than $10.
Kokedama String Garden 60
Transform your plants into hanging sculptures.
Fat Head 62
Supersize your noggin with a lens and a cardboard box.
DIY Bipedal Robot 64
Open source and customizable, Otto can dance and avoid obstacles.
Electronics Fun & Fundamentals: Ohm Sweet Ohm 66
Lessons learned installing custom LED driveway lighting.
A Clean Sweep 69
Light up your broom with LEDs from a scavenged worklight.
Build a Crappy Robot 70
Not only will it be entertaining, the process will offer valuable lessons.
Amateur Scientist: Small-Scale Solar Power 72
Transform a 25-watt semi-flexible panel into a practical battery charger.
Twirl-A-Squirrel 76
Mod your bird feeder to (gently) evict furry thieves via remote control.
Boost Your Bubbles 82
Combine helium and air to float clouds of soapy water.
SKILL BUILDER
The Big Finish 86
The when, how, and why of using paste wax for wood.
Make the Switch 88
Turn on or off electronic relays by applying or removing specific voltages.
TOOLBOX
Toolbox 90
Gear up with reviews of the latest tools and kits for makers.
Review: Brother SE625 94
Color touchscreen control makes a great line of machines even better.
SHOW & TELL
Show & Tell 96
Dazzling projects from inventive makers like you.