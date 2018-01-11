We head into 2018 with a great new issue of Make:. Our cover story is a wonderful profile about Shenzhen, China-based maker Naomi Wu, aka @realsexycyborg, and accompanied by profiles of other inspiring makers from that region. You can get the PDF of the article via the pop-up on this page.

Print and digital subscribers will receive Vol. 61 starting this week, and newsstand buyers will be able to purchase it later this month. Our advice: grab a subscription to get early access to every issue and never miss an article.

Here’s the TOC from the issue — there’s something for everyone. Enjoy!

Reader Input 06

Notes from readers like you.

Welcome: Culture and Creativity 07

Traveling around the world, it’s clear that making transcends borders.

Made on Earth 08

Backyard builds from around the globe.

FEATURES

Fighting Disasters 14

Extreme circumstances require extreme making.

Reality Check 18

Make VR your own with these DIY builds.

Maker ProFile: Tipping the Scale 20

Scott Miller’s manufacturing insights, and Dragon Innovation’s next move.

DRONES

3D Printed Micro FPV Quadcopter 22

This flyweight racer is fast, first-person, and fearless fun to fly.

Doctoring Drones 28

Let your imagination take flight with toy-inspired quad builds.

DIY Drone Recovery Parachute 29

Sensors determine if your aircraft’s in trouble and return it safely..

SHENZHEN STANDOUTS

Cyborg and the sino:bit 30

Naomi Wu creates China’s first certified Open Source Hardware project.

Inside Edition 36

Shenzhen’s locals leverage the region’s assets to advance its global maker leadership. Featuring Vicky Xie, Shirley Feng, Lin Jie (aka 00), Lit Liao, and Carrie Leung.

Shenzhen Goes Pro 42

Maker Faire returns to the city with a new venue and a pro theme.

PROJECTS

Rainbow Lightbox 46

Build a color quantizer out of mylar and scotch tape.

Text a Treat 52

This system dispenses snacks and sends a pic of your pooch, all via SMS.

Robot-Ready Radar 56

An ultrasonic sensor and a single servo let your bot sense its surroundings for less than $10.

Kokedama String Garden 60

Transform your plants into hanging sculptures.

Fat Head 62

Supersize your noggin with a lens and a cardboard box.

DIY Bipedal Robot 64

Open source and customizable, Otto can dance and avoid obstacles.

Electronics Fun & Fundamentals: Ohm Sweet Ohm 66

Lessons learned installing custom LED driveway lighting.

A Clean Sweep 69

Light up your broom with LEDs from a scavenged worklight.

Build a Crappy Robot 70

Not only will it be entertaining, the process will offer valuable lessons.

Amateur Scientist: Small-Scale Solar Power 72

Transform a 25-watt semi-flexible panel into a practical battery charger.

Twirl-A-Squirrel 76

Mod your bird feeder to (gently) evict furry thieves via remote control.

Boost Your Bubbles 82

Combine helium and air to float clouds of soapy water.

SKILL BUILDER

The Big Finish 86

The when, how, and why of using paste wax for wood.

Make the Switch 88

Turn on or off electronic relays by applying or removing specific voltages.

TOOLBOX

Toolbox 90

Gear up with reviews of the latest tools and kits for makers.

Review: Brother SE625 94

Color touchscreen control makes a great line of machines even better.

SHOW & TELL

Show & Tell 96

Dazzling projects from inventive makers like you.