Print Your Own PC Speakers

Check out these PC speakers and amplifier that Chris Slyka recently built!

The entire project was printed out and assembled over the course of three months. No idea as to their sound quality (can’t find a video of them working anywhere), but the amount of detail and craftsmanship that was put into the design is incredible.

Automate Your Door for $20

Tired of having to turn a stupid knob to open one of the doors in your house? For $20 (even less if you already have some of the parts) you can build an Arduino based motion sensor that will open a door for you when you wave your hand in front of it. The door will automatically close behind you too. SieuweE, the 16-year-old responsible for the project, shared his build notes on Instructables if you want to get started.

Master & Apprentice

Rooster Teeth has never been afraid to expand their horizons. From machinima to live action skits, from podcasts to anime, this production company has touched almost every aspect of Internet culture. Deciding to capture the hearts of minds of makers next, they recently began filming a show called Master & Apprentice, in which they quickly walk through the build process of seemingly complex projects. In reality, even a novice maker could pull them off with the right tools.

Their most recent video showcases how to create a custom lightsaber that looks like something used on the movie set of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It’s probably my personal favorite. Give it a watch if you haven’t already!