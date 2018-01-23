I’m always looking for simple projects that people can do with basic hand tools. Keith Decent happened to send in this project at the exact moment I was thinking I needed a simple project to share. Here you have a fun little holder for memory cards. The whole thing was cut with a hand saw. While Decent does use a nice sander, you could totally sand this by hand. Check out the full gallery on imgur to see descriptions of each step.
Also consider that this would be easy to modify to hold other things, like keys or USB sticks.