Jackie Chim, Katy Lee, and Alyssa Cho love both fashion and programming. The trio decided to combine their two passions into three projects. Cho developed a light-up dress called Flash-On. Chim created jewelry, called Peek, which makes accessories interactive. Lee invented an umbrella that brightens with LEDs in the rain that she’s dubbed Rainbo Skyz.

Head on over to Lee’s Maker Share page to follow these young ladies’ adventures through fashion and tech.

Want to showcase your own projects? Join Maker Share today.