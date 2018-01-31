David Rickman wanted to make an arcade machine, but found the idea of creating another Raspberry Pi powered system unappealing. His way of making something different was to utilize steam link, a system that lets you stream video games from your high powered computer to something else, like a TV, or, in this case, a custom arcade cabinet.

His design is quite beautiful with custom lighting and a clever design.

I really like how he created the controller area as a tray that can be pulled out to reveal cup holders and pinball paddle buttons. It may be an unnecessarily complex addition, but the extra transformation element of the machine is really cool. You can see the whole build log, with additional details concerning the cabinet, in this imgur gallery.