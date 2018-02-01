Marie Duran built this box for her nephew. The letters are softly illuminated and paint the nephew’s walls in shadows that are shaped as each letter. That way, his young mind can begin to identify the shapes of his ABCs. The materials needed to put the box together weren’t all that expensive, and the process was pretty easy as well.

Created the letters in Vectr and prepared it for the laser cutter, Duran said. “Sent it to the laser cutter and watched the machine carve out the pieces of the box in wood. I built the box and made a light circuit on one of the boards, hot glued everything together, and then painted it.”

You can get the full rundown on Duran’s build process on Maker Share.

