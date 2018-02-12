Everyone take a seat and let Uncle Jessy explain how to 3D print on fabric. True, this method has been around for a while, we’ve actually written a few articles on it, but Uncle Jessy’s video provides an excellent entry point for beginners.
Uncle Jesse’s video does a fantastic job of explaining the process while showcasing the visuals of the prints to really help drive the concept home. He’s got plenty of other tutorials that relate to costume making as well, so if you’re into 3D printing and/or cosplay, you’ll probably want to browse the rest of his channel.