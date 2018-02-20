Hot on the heels of yesterday’s delightful discovery of Vorpal, a lovable scamp of a hexapod, I decided to poke around to see what other Arduino-based robot projects there are out there these days. I found this YouTube video rounding up ten robo-critters. These include a robo-dog, a robotic cat, another puppy, a robot bug named Ringo, two snakes, two spiders, and several others.

The description to the video includes links to all of the original project videos and web pages. I especially like Ringo the Bug. It is available as a kit and I’m tempted to get one.