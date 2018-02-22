I’ve been on the lookout for a while now for great maker channels on YouTube that cover electronics, microcontrollers (MCUs), and robotics with the same accessibility, usefulness, and panache as DiResta, Wilkerson, Bob Clagett, and the many other more traditional shopcraft makers. I have just added the DroneBot Workshop to my must-see YouTube TV.

In the DroneBot Workshop, Bill Jamshedji covers basic electronics, MCUs, robotics, drones, and the Internet of Things. In his quiet, low-key, methodical style, Bill runs through some aspect of these digital technologies, from the beginner level to the more advanced. Here is a sampling of what you will find on his channel (and website):

Learn about motor control for electronics projects using the ubiquitous H-Bridge configuration in general and the inexpensive L298N Dual H-Bridge Motor Controller in particular.

In this video, Bill demos a low-cost method of sending wireless data between two Arduinos without using WiFi or Bluetooth. Inexpensive 433MHz modules will allow you to cut the cord on your next Arduino design.

An excellent tutorial on using the very common HC-SR04 Ultrasonic Distance Sensor with an Arduino-controlled robot.

PS: And check out how shiny and organized Bill’s workshop is. Even after my shop has been cleaned, it’s never been this neat, tidy, and gorgeous.