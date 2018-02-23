Marcel Urbanek wrote in to tell us about his interesting project for 3D modeling:

While I like tools like Tinkercad for technical 3D objects, I am totally unable to produce acceptable “artistic” output using sculpting tools. On the other hand, I am able to produce quite decent 2D graphics using tools like Inkscape. So I thought about how it would be like to create a series of vector graphics and write a script that interpolates them to a 3D object (kind of a reverse magnetic resonance imaging for 3D objects).

After several approaches (and weekends), I came up with a working prototype based on nodejs, paperjs, and threejs that I am very happy with. Finally, I am able to create “artistic” 3D models with a completely different approach (at least as far as I know) in basically no time. Maybe this is also interesting for the community, at least it would be interesting for me to learn if this is worth investing more time in or not. I could also share the app development process or how to use the tool.

And while I would love to make money with this, I definitely plan to keep at least a free basic version comparable or superior to the current beta (if there is any interest in this kind of application).