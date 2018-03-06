Have you ever wondered how a giant, fully functional, pepper grinder is made? Maybe you never did, but you have to admit the thumbnail of the video below (featuring Pat, from Le Pic Bois, holding a massive grinder) is intriguing, no?

In the video, Pat shows off the entire process for building his ridiculously giant creation. What’s even crazier about the whole thing is that the finished product actually works. I’d wager this is the biggest pepper grinder you’ve ever seen and the video is the most heavy metal presentation of this common kitchen tool.

I really enjoy Pat’s videos. He inserts enough humor and interesting editing techniques to keep me watching, even when my attention span is at its shortest. You will want to check out his YouTube channel for sure.