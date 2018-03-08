Those who follow April Wilkerson on YouTube and Instagram know that she’s been building an amazing new workshop on her property in Texas. She’s been producing a series of videos about her build and doing regular updates on Instagram Stories.

Ever-industrious (this woman needs to calm down; she makes the rest of us look bad), while she was waiting for her windows to arrive, she decided to knock out a little side project. As she points out in the video, all of that construction work leads to some very tired muscles, so she’s been taking a lot of soaking baths.

To make bathing a little more pleasant (and if I know April, a little more productive), she designed and built herself a bathing desk from walnut. The desk has a place for a tablet/e-reader, a cell phone, and the all-important glass of wine.