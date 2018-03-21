I love the look of old-school railway signs. The Trader Joe’s supermarket near my house uses the aesthetic for their own signs. They even have a hand-painted mural of the East Bay Area on one of their walls with railway signs detailing the locations of 19th century landmarks that are still around today. I love the idea of making my own variation of that map.

I’ve found inspiration with one of Dessie Gamble’s most recent Maker Share projects. He details how he made vintage railway signs for a museum exhibit that was missing a few parts. Gamble said:

A few years ago, I visited a local railway museum and they told me about a sign that they had that was missing a part. At the time, I was a Design and Technology teacher, so I undertook the job of making the missing part. This later resulted in getting lots of other jobs of making railways signs for various museums. The one in the main picture shows all the railway stations that used to exist in Count Monaghan before they were all closed down in the late 50’s. I made all of the signs on the wall plus the ‘Ladies’ and ‘Gentlemen’ toilet signs pictured below.

