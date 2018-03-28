Getting some nice and smooth panning shots of their project as it’s being built is a common goal for many makers. However, camera equipment can be pretty expensive, so most makers start by cobbling something custom together to get the job done (as Jeremy Cook did here).

He does a fantastic job at making his contraption neat and tidy, and does a great job sharing the simple schematic for his basic camera slider with us.

While the camera slider itself is the focus of this project, I actually learned a pretty useful tip about batteries. Apparently, 9 volt batteries are magnetic! That might be common knowledge for some, but I had no idea. Watching Cook hold one in place with magnets is pretty darn cool.