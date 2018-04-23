One of the many cool things that often happens to makers online is the collaborations between them. Alex the French Cooking Guy has been exploring knives and knife sharpening in his YouTube videos recently.

To create an electronic knife angle detector for giving dynamic feedback on proper angles as you sharpen, Alex teamed up with Becky Stern. Then, after a comment in one of his knife videos, he connected with Robin Gagachian, a knife maker in Nantes, France, who offered to help him forge his own chef’s knife.

We’ve talked frequently here on Make: about the existential pleasures of using tools made by your own hand. I can’t imagine how wonderful it would be to work every day using a knife that you forged yourself.