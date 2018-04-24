A good old fashioned community challenge is always fun, especially if the pressure to “win” is pretty low. The Modern Maker Podcast, in partnership with Rockler Woodworking, announced they’re doing a video challenge and I think it’s going to be really fun. All you need is a sheet of plywood.

The rules are simple, make something using one sheet of plywood, any type, post it on Instagram using the hashtag #RocklerPlywoodChallenge by May 31st 2018, and be eligible to win some awesome prizes! Also, make a video of it – it’s a huge opportunity, so don’t miss out!

To kick the contest off, the creators of the podcast (Mike Montgomery, Ben Uyeda, and Chirs Salomone) each released a video of their own projects they created from a single sheet of plywood. There should be plenty of inspiration here to get your gears turning on what you could do.

Layered Coffee Table

Chris shows off an elegant design for home furniture using creatively stacked layers for interesting visual effect.

Portable Desk

Mike’s breakdown portable desk come together very well, if a bit wobbly. His idea for using magnets instead of hinges is pretty unique.

Side Table

Ben put out a double-whammy with his project. He created a side table from stacked and sculpted plywood, and used the scraps to make a single use concrete mold. Very clever.