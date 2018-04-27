LED cubes, while fascinating, aren’t particularly new. We’ve seen quite a few of them. However, this one, made by Instructibles user mosivers, adds a new twist.

As you can see, this LED cube appears to be constructed from something translucent, which gives it a very unique visual effect.

The Instructibles post will take you through the process of putting your circuit onto a piece of glass cut from a microscope slide. The method isn’t perfect, so mosivers recommends making about twice as many as you think you need.