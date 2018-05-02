Rosie the Riveter is getting a 6 foot tall crowd sourced homage, thanks to We The Builders. This iconic image of empowered women has been sculpted by Jen Schachter, then 3D scanned and ripped into bite-sized pieces. You can download a piece, 3D print it in your home then ship it to We The Builders who will assemble the statue at NomCon this June in Santa Fe.

Anyone can participate as long as you have access to a 3D printer. You can find the files on the We The Builders site. All that they ask is that you choose a skin tone to use for this sculpture (previous ones could be any color at all). They’ve provided an example image of some skin tones for you to check out.

To assist in getting this done, Matterhackers and DeltaMaker are both offering discounts if you use the code found on the project page.

There is a strong message of inclusiveness and empowerment in this project. Sharing diverse stories and influences is just as much of a focus as building the sculpture itself.