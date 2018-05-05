Brandon Cullum is looking to “tell the stories of makers, their biggest creations and biggest mistakes” on his 1-year old YouTube channel, the Make or Break Shop and on its companion website.

So far, the main maker in question is Brandon himself, but I assume he has plans to include others. His videos cover mostly domestic projects and he has worked with his brother, made a star pattern glow-in-the-dark nightlight for his baby daughter, and has otherwise created a very homey vibe for his show. His backyard shed workshop is the kind of home shop that every suburbanite DIYer dreams of having.

We look forward to seeing what else Brandon does on his channel going forward. Here is a sampling of his channel’s content.