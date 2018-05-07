In a recent DiResta vlog, Jimmy was hanging out with Eric from Hand Tool Rescue, talking about tools and tool restoration. I had never heard of Hand Tool Rescue, but thanks to Jimmy’s recommendation, I spent the weekend binging on a bunch of the videos on the channel.

Eric lives his Saskatchewan, Canada. He lovingly restores hand-, air-, electric-, and fuel-powered tools that range in age from the turn of the 20th century onward. In a DiResta-like style of no-narrative videomaking, Eric shoots from an onlookers POV, using a lot of close-up hand work, showing you each part as he removes it, as he records every step of the disassembly process, the cleaning and repair, the reassembly, and finally, the use of the newly-restored tool.

I find the videos mesmerizing and love what you can learn along the way. There are loads of tips and tricks in these vids. One thing I’m surprised about is how many of the old, ratty, and rusty motors in these machines can be brought back to life with little more than a cleaning, some TLC, and maybe some new brushes.

I tend to be attracted to the restorations where the tool is extremely old and sad looking. There is something magical and inspiring about seeing a dilapidated tool like that being brought back from the dead.